Free class a chance to re-boot and get connected

LOGGED IN: John McVeigh is a training co-ordinator at SeniorNet, providing computer training for seniors. Cordell Richardson

THE online world has taken over nearly every aspect of our lives, yet for some people the idea of simply turning on a computer can be daunting.

For those who have been left behind, SeniorNet has offered a free beginners' guide that has been helping the older generation pick up heaps of useful hints and tips.

While funding for the former Broadband for Seniors classes was scrapped recently, SeniorNet in Ipswich has been able to re-boot under the new and improved Federal Government funded program called Be Connected.

Be Connected focusses on the essential computing skills of the 21st century, helping older Australians get the most out of going online.

SeniorNet offers classes including: cyber security, basic computer and internet use, practical applications like Microsoft Word or Excel, Ancestry, social media and tablets.

Training officer John McVeigh said with this knowledge and understanding, older residents of Ipswich could protect themselves from becoming victims of cyber scams and could know their way around a computer when it came time to pay bills or send emails.

SeniorNet offers four free classes from 9-11am Monday to Friday to learn the basics and offers additional training at USQ two days a week where specific courses are offered if further education is what you're looking for.

"It's all about getting seniors online and keeping people alert," Mr McVeigh said.

For more information or to book phone 32818548.