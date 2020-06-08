Free child care , JobKeeper to end next month

Free child care and JobKeeper payment will end in July

Free child care will come to an end on July 12.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan announced the targeted scheme introduced in April would come to an end, with a return to child care subsidy program on July 13.

He said providers were "on the brink of collapse" when the initial announcement was made but that immediate threat how since passed.

"Australia's success at flattening the curve... has seen demand continue to grow for the sector," he said.

"Demand has hit 74 per cent."

Transition measures will be put in place.

JobKeeper payments for the sector will also end in July.

The Federal Government childcare package was due to run out on June 28 and has saved many Australian families hundreds of dollars a week.

Since April parents have been able to lessen the financial pain of paying for childcare, which remains one of the biggest cost burdens on working Australians.

The temporary measure was designed to be rolled out short-term.