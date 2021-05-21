Free CBD parking schemes set to be introduced permanently

Ipswich City Council started two six-month trials in October which allowed motorists to park for 15 minutes without paying throughout the week.Paid and timed parking was also removed on Saturdays.

TRIAL schemes which allowed people to park for free in the Ipswich CBD on Saturdays to encourage them through the doors of businesses in the heart of the city has been hailed as a “huge success” and it is set to be introduced permanently.

Ipswich City Council started two six-month trials in October so motorists could park for free on Saturdays and for short stints of 15 minutes on weekdays.

Division 3 councillor and Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee chair Marnie Doyle said the council had received ‘enormous positive feedback’ about the parking trials.

A report presented to the council’s Growth Infrastructure and Waste Committee meeting this month revealed the trial resulted in a rise of people making short and sharp stops into the CBD.

In September last year the number of people parking for less than 15 minutes was 259 on Tuesdays and 294 on Thursdays.

In February that rose to 376 on Tuesdays and 476 on Thursdays.

The average parking space occupancy in the Top of Town precinct on Saturdays in September last year was 37 per cent.

It made a small jump to 43 per cent in February.

Over that same time the occupancy rate in the CBD ‘Core Precinct’ more than doubled from 23 per cent to 53 per cent.

Over the course of the trial, the 15-minute free parking option was used 5,941 times and 1207 alone in December.



“Duration of stay survey indicated that Saturday free parking did increase longer stay parking within Top of Town and CBD Core Precincts,” the report noted.

“Whilst higher occupancy rates were observed, the February 2021 parking occupancy survey indicated that there is still ample parking supply that remains available in both the Top of Town and CBD Core Precincts.”



The report also noted how much money the council made from parking each month over the past 24 months.

Council officers said the financial impacts of the trials cannot be “clearly understood at this point in time” due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The average monthly income generated by the council from parking during the trials was $94,300, and it was about $110,000 prior to the pandemic.

The council made $121,797 from parking in July 2019 but only $33,576 in April last year during the height of COVID-19.

That figure has gradually crept back up with the council making $105,657 in March.

“Given that the city is still recovering from the pandemic (such as reduced travel to the CBD) and the changes made to the system for the trials, the average monthly income currently generated is still respectable,” the report notes.

“Furthermore, the economic benefit of the trials (while not measured) would also far outweigh the revenue loss from the parking meter system by encouraging people to stay longer on Saturdays.”



Officers said feedback received about the trials by 13 residents through the Shape Your Ipswich portal was all positive.

“We have received enormous positive feedback from the community, in particular the majority of business operators within the CBD,” Division 3 councillor and Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee chair Marnie Doyle said.

“We did have to work with a small number of business owners who relied on the 15-minute turnover of parking just through the nature of their business picking up (and) dropping off and we implemented some restrictions there to support the way they operated their business.

“But outside of that it’s greatly appreciated by the community.”

The $250 million redevelopment of the heart of the city is on track with the council determined to bring people back into the CBD after years of decline.

Mayor Teresa Harding said anecdotal feedback she had received, mostly from CBD traders, was positive and any kind of small financial loss was negligible compared to the benefits.

“I think it’s been a huge success,” she said.

Council officers recommended the 15-minute free parking ‘grace period’ in the city centre now remain in effect and timed and priced parking on Saturdays be removed.

Ahead of next week’s ordinary council meeting, this was supported unanimously by committee members.

Division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner, whose family operates a restaurant in the CBD, said it was important now to get the word out as he often noticed people trying to pay for parking in the city centre on Saturdays over the past six months.



