FREE BURGERS: New Ipswich restaurant opens today

FOR months Ipswich residents have waited and watched as a small burger restaurant with a big reputation has slowly taken shape.

Today the US burger giant will officially open the doors on its Redbank Plains restaurant, signalling the start of the chain's major expansion across Queensland.

When the doors open at 8.30am, the first 50 people through the doors will win free meals for a year.

In the lead up to the opening, the restaurant operators, the Bansal Group, have served Defence Force personnel free of charge in an initiative called 'Serving a purpose'.

"The 'Serving a purpose' is the group's way of giving back to the community, and shows that profit isn't their sole driver," a spokesperson for the Bansal Group explained last year.

The group will continue supporting the veteran's group Wandering Warriors including being the official sponsor at this year's 1914 to 1918 Tribute marathon stretcher challenge along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

The new restaurant will be one of the first Carl's Jr. locations to showcase brand new interior design elements, featuring strong urban and industrial flair.

The restaurant is one of the chains within the new $20 million food precinct at Redbank Plains, alongside the Krispy Kreme which opened in December.

Carl's Jnr Burger menu options.

A second Carl's Jr store will open at West Ipswich, on the old One Mile Hotel site, later this year. It will also be run by the Bansal brothers, a homegrown success story.

In 2009 the brothers took on their first retail business at IGA West Ipswich.

Today, the Bansal Group operates more than 30 IGAs across Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia.

With their focus now on burgers, by 2020 the brothers will also be operating 20 Carl's Jr Burger restaurants across Queensland.

Grand opening

Where: 588 Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains, QLD

588 Redbank Plains Road, Redbank Plains, QLD Operating Hours: 6am to Midnight; Breakfast served daily 6am - 10am

6am to Midnight; Breakfast served daily 6am - 10am Features: Free Wifi, Indoor and outdoor seating, Kids Menu

Free Wifi, Indoor and outdoor seating, Kids Menu Grand Opening: January 18 from 8.30am

Carl's Jnr construction drone footage: A drone video of the Redbank Plains Carl's Jnr Burger restaurant under construction

The growth of Carl's Jr

1940s: Young married couple Margaret and Carl Karcher spend their savings to buy a hot dog cart

1950s: A quick-service legend is born: Carl's Jr.® opens for business

1960s: Carl's Jr.® begins its commitment to a quality experience with table service, plush carpet, and music

1970s: Headquarters open in Anaheim, California, and by 1977, 5,000 people are employed in their restaurants

1980s: Carl's Jr.® introduces the legendary Western Bacon Cheeseburger

1990s: Carl's Jr.® begins edgy, irreverent advertising campaigns creating significant pop-culture buzz

2000s: Carl's Jr.® introduces the industry-leading 100 percent Black Angus Thickburger. Carl's Jr.® steps up international expansion, opening in China and Singapore, Russia, and American Samoa

2011: Carl's Jr.® opens in Costa Rica, Ecuador, New Zealand, Panama, Turkey, and Canada

2012: Carl's Jr.® opens in Thailand and Brazil

2013: Introduces Fresh Baked Buns, a QSR industry first Roark Capital acquires CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc.

2014: Carl's Jr.® introduces the All-Natural Burger, another QSR industry first Carl's Jr.® reaches the 600th restaurant milestone

2015: Carl's Jr.® opens in Colombia, Guatemala, and India and reaches 200th restaurant milestone in Mexico

2016: Carl's Jr.® opens in Japan and in Australia, with record-breaking results CKE opens 700th international restaurant

2018: Carl's Jr opens in Redbank Plains, Ipswich