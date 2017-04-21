Free breast cancer screening available for anyone over 40 years-old at Springfield until April 28.

IT ONLY takes 30 minutes, but it could be enough to save your life.

If you are over 40 years-old and are due for a breast cancer check-up, why not take advantage of the free breast cancer screening opportunity currently on offer at Springfield.

A Breast Screen Queensland initiative, the free check-up is available until April 28 at the mobile Breast Screen van at Education City Drive, Springfield.

No General Practitioner referral is needed and after hours appointments are also available

Phone 13 20 50 to make an appointment or book online via the website.