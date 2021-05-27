Free beer and haircuts: Barber’s opening day success

THE idea of sipping on a craft beer while receiving a free haircut almost sounds too good to be true.

For the dozens of lucky customers who dropped into Ipswich’s newest barber Beards & Shears at North Ipswich on Thursday, it was a rare double treat.

Owner Jessica Kop said she hoped the initiative would drum up awareness within the community to help establish a list of clients.

It comes as the mother-of-two makes her return to the city after moving to Port Hedland, Western Australia with her husband in 2013.

The mother-of-two said it was a desire to be close to family again that inspired her return.

“It’s my hometown; I wanted to bring my business back here, to offer Ipswich a bit of a different barber experience,” Mrs Kop said.

Her rise to success in WA reportedly came as a surprise as she casually operated the shop while her children were at school.

The barber, located on Downs St, resembles a ‘man cave’ and has arcade games on offer.

While familiar with the area, she said entering its commercial scene was not as easy a transition.

“It was just supposed to be a hobby over there and it blew up, but there turned out to be a huge market for it,” Mrs Kop said.

“I was very nervous (moving the business to Ipswich), it’s a saturated market over here so we really need to stand out so people choose to come to us instead of going to their local barber on the corner.”

LOCAL NEWS: Australian Supercross Championship set for Ipswich

Fortunately, Mrs was able to lean on her staff from Port Hedland for support after they followed their boss to Ipswich.

“Emily is sponsored by me, she’s going to be with me for two years and my other employee is my second year apprentice, Harvey,” she said.

“I was blown away and so humbled that they followed me, no one ever follows their boss.”

The friendly faces of Beard & Shears at North Ipswich.

Her services include a dedicated effort in shaping the perfect ‘fade’.

“We’re really good with those, we keep on top of what is going on in the industry, like what the trending cuts are at the moment,” she said.

“We do lots of training on that and make sure that we keep up with whatever the trendy guys want done.

“There’s a bit of a man cave vibe going on too, it’s not overly fluffy. We really go out of our way to make sure clients are comfortable.

“We just want it to feel like a bloke is coming into a bar where he can have a chat and a beer.”

Despite some initial nerves, the business was reportedly flooded with customers eager to make the most of Thursday’s complimentary services.

Clients can enjoy a game of pool while they wait for a cut.

“By half way through the day we had done about 40 haircuts,” Mrs Kop said,

“There’s been a mix of toddlers right up to the seniors and there hasn’t been too much a of wait period, the team’s working really hard.”

It appears the many customers were pleased with the end result, already submitting 5-star reviews on Facebook and Google.

Beard & Shears will operate from 8.30am to 5pm between Monday - Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturday.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.