BIG CELEBRATION:David Wyatt, Paul Andrews, Mark Brighton, Bill Hussey-Smith and Karron Carney-Wyatt of the Young Veterans Committee. Cordell Richardson
Free barbecue lunch to celebrate milestone

Ashleigh Howarth
14th Mar 2019 12:02 PM
THE barbecues at Lobley Park in Churchill will be fired up next week to mark the first anniversary of Young Veterans.

David Wyatt, who is currently serving, formed the Ipswich chapter with his wife Karron after seeing how well the group helped veterans on the Sunshine Coast.

The aim of Young Veterans is to provide support to former and current defence force personnel who are struggling with connecting to their community, adapting to civilian life after service, and to boost RSL numbers.

Mr Wyatt had been attending group activities for a number of years after suffering from PTSD.

Over the year Young Veterans has hosted meetings for veterans to come and talk about their issues, helped with Anzac Day services, hosted activities such as exercise groups and themed parties for Halloween and Christmas.

Mrs Carney-Wyatt said she has happy to be making a difference.

"It's been a very big year for us. We have been able to help so many people," she said.

"We are looking forward to a bigger and better year where we aim to have events almost every month, like yoga and horse riding.

"For our anniversary, we wanted to do something a little different. There will be face painting and a jumping castle for the kids, as well as a bungee rope for the adults."

All defence force personnel, as well as emergency services members, are invited to the free lunch, which will be held from 11.30am-2.30pm.

