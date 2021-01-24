Free Australia Day celebration returns to Ipswich

THE annual tradition of free entry to public pools across the Ipswich area to mark Australia Day is set to continue.

Ipswich City Council last week announced the return of the upcoming family-fun event on Tuesday, which first started in 1997.

Despite the date now being shrouded in controversy, Mayor Teresa Harding said the complimentary offering was great way for residents to enjoy the community.

“After a year of lockdowns and restrictions we are excited to offer the community a free day of fun at our council pools across Ipswich on Australia Day,” Cr Harding said.

“Council has previously offered free entry to council pools on Australia Day with huge success, which is why we decided to go ahead with this event again this year.”

Residents will have free access to pool facilities across Ipswich.

She said she was excited to see residents – and young families – make use of the council-owned pool facilities across Ipswich.

Free entry will be permitted at Bundamba Swim Centre, Goodna Aquatic Centre, Rosewood Aquatic Centre and Georgie Conway Leichhardt Community Swim Centre.

“We have fantastic pool facilities in Ipswich, and we are excited to see residents enjoying a day in the sun.”

“These are outdoor events so please remember to slip, slop, slap, because it’s going to be a warm one.”

Residents are reminded to be COVID safe and that numbers may be capped on the day.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Tuesday 26 January

Where: Bundamba Swim Centre, Goodna Aquatic Centre, Rosewood Aquatic Centre and Georgie Conway Leichhardt Community Swim Centre

Cost: Free