Free advice for those looking to study

GET STARTED: Graduate Certificate of Business student Melinda Edwards is offering advice to potential students. USQ Photography

STUDENTS can have free advice this week about their studies through one-hour webinars.

As the first day of Semester One fast approaches, USQ is taking steps to ensure anyone still unsure if they're ready has the information to succeed.

Student Melinda Edwards will be on hand with advice. She's studying a graduate certificate of business part-time to boost her confidence, skills and industry knowledge to enrich her career as a marketing manager.

"While postgraduate study was something I always wanted to do, it took me a long time to take the first step,” Mrs Edwards said.

"I was worried about the time commitment and how it would impact my life but it was surprisingly easy to work it around my full-time work schedule.

"My advice to those considering online study who but aren't sure if they're ready - 'don't hold back'.”

Log on

Where: visit www.usq.edu.au/open-hour.

What: Pathways at USQ Online Open Hour

When: Today, noon-1pm

What: Undergrad at USQ Online Open Hour

When: Wednesday, noon-1pm

What: Postgrad at USQ Online Open Hour

When: Thursday, noon-1pm