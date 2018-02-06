Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Free advice for those looking to study

GET STARTED: Graduate Certificate of Business student Melinda Edwards is offering advice to potential students.
GET STARTED: Graduate Certificate of Business student Melinda Edwards is offering advice to potential students. USQ Photography

STUDENTS can have free advice this week about their studies through one-hour webinars.

As the first day of Semester One fast approaches, USQ is taking steps to ensure anyone still unsure if they're ready has the information to succeed.

Student Melinda Edwards will be on hand with advice. She's studying a graduate certificate of business part-time to boost her confidence, skills and industry knowledge to enrich her career as a marketing manager.

"While postgraduate study was something I always wanted to do, it took me a long time to take the first step,” Mrs Edwards said.

"I was worried about the time commitment and how it would impact my life but it was surprisingly easy to work it around my full-time work schedule.

"My advice to those considering online study who but aren't sure if they're ready - 'don't hold back'.”

Log on

Where: visit www.usq.edu.au/open-hour.

What: Pathways at USQ Online Open Hour

When: Today, noon-1pm

What: Undergrad at USQ Online Open Hour

When: Wednesday, noon-1pm

What: Postgrad at USQ Online Open Hour

When: Thursday, noon-1pm

Topics:  usq usq ipswich usq springfield

Ipswich Queensland Times
Kmart tight-lipped on possible move to Springfield

Kmart tight-lipped on possible move to Springfield

POLL: Have your say about whether you want to see Kmart at Orion.

Owner's shock over Woodlands wedding cancellations

Scenes from the movie We Were Tomorrow filmed at Woodlands of Marburg. Photo: Contributed

Search on for new operators

Dad's sexually charged chats with kids 'grossly offensive'

New Ipswich District Court Judge: After nine years in the role, Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol will move to Brisbane Court.He will be replaced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC. In court on Tuesday, Judge Koppenol was recognised for his "brisk and vigorous approach" to the role.

Father jailed after he chatted to three children online

Multicultural project grants now up for grabs

The Thaii Tamil School received funding for its Pongal Festival at Springfield earlier this year.

Jordan MP encouraging community groups and organisations to apply

Local Partners

Say G’day to your latest Mercedes - and it will answer

Benz’s coming A-Class with artificial intelligence tech will carry out your instructions — and will adapt to your routines and preferences

German Holden Commodore has landed...what do you reckon?

The new German-made Holden Commodore has gone on sale; it’s the first Commodore in 40 years without a V8. Picture: Supplied.

European-sourced Holden Commodore about to reach showrooms.

Injured gull turns on potty-mouthed saviour

That’s gotta hurt: The injured seagull turns on his rescuer Robert Tahau. Source Facebook

‘It’s a vicious thing, bro’: Injured seagull turns on saviour

premium_icon Tensions soar between Jack and Gemma

‘AMBER.’ I SMILE, meeting the redhead’s eyes with genuine interest.

premium_icon Can’t read or write - but already victims

Preschool children will be warned about the dangers of online predators through an Australian Federal Police program.

KIDS in daycare will be warned about online grooming and sexting

premium_icon Queensland’s best rooftop bars

Eleven at Fortitude Valley. Picture: David Kelly

Here are the best rooftop bars across the state.

Buying a house in Gladstone? This inspector can screen it for meth

SAFETY INSPECTION: Brendon Lawn beside an approved inspector's screening kit. He is doing meth inspections for people moving into rental or purchased properties.

20 per cent of rental properties have been contaminated with meth.