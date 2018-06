A FREE two-hour parkour workshop will be held this weekend at Bundamba.

Parkour is a highly physical training discipline that uses movements developed from military obstacle course training.

This weekend's special once-off session includes tips and tricks and is for adults only.

The workshop starts at 8.30am, at the Bundamba Rotary Park.

Bookings are necessary, book a free ticket at eventactions.com/eareg.aspx?ea=Rsvp.