How thieves stole Fred's Falcon in opportunistic crime

FRED had his Ford Falcon ready to go out and run some errands but the Brassall man didn't forsee that Sian Victoria Kelly-Ferguson and her mate would drive away in it after they dropped by uninvited.

Happily for Fred, his Ford was later found by police but for offender Kelly-Ferguson it was time to go before the court.

She was a former car thief who has since made great progress in rehabilitating herself, the court heard.

Kelly-Ferguson, 22, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Redbank Plains and possession of a dangerous drug, methylamphetamine.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said a man named Fred reported his green Ford Falcon stolen at 9.15am on August 18, 2016. Three days later it was seen by police at Gailes.

A helicopter surveillance crew followed it from above along Old Logan Road but when a police car patrol tried to intercept the stolen Ford the driver sped away.

It was later seen entering Redbank Plaza carpark and the male driver and Kelly-Ferguson got out and entered a parked Commodore.

Mr Anoozer said police arrived and searched her bag, finding a clip-seal bag with methylamphetamine inside.

Although it was minimal, the Crown said it was 76 per cent pure.

He said Kelly-Ferguson spent one day in custody and was released but then committed further offences.

However, the Crown acknowledged that a report before the court showed she had now "turned the corner".

The Crown sought a jail term with immediate parole release, or probation.

Defence barrister Tim Ryan said her offending was due to "the company she was keeping" and a man with whom she no longer associated.

Kelly-Ferguson had stopped using drugs and was studying for a career.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said the Ford was stolen from Brassall after the man opened his garage to go to an appointment then briefly left the keys inside the car only to return to find it gone.

"It was tracked (by police helicopter) quite impressively," he said.

He said it was to Kelly-Ferguson's great credit she had since performed well on probation, and disengaged from anti-social peers.

He said she'd given a very frank account to police, shown genuine insight into her offending, with remarkable steps taken toward rehabilitation.

Judge Horneman-Wren said probation was entirely appropriate in her case and sentenced Kelly-Ferguson to two years of supervised probation. She was already subject to an 18-month probation order for previous offences.