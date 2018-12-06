Menu
100-year-old gets first Santa photo

by Danielle Buckley
6th Dec 2018 12:32 PM
A 100-year-old woman has proved you're never too old to have fun - or to get your first photo with Santa.

Daisy Hill resident Freda Aughton celebrated her 100th birthday on December 2 with her very first Santa photo at the Hyperdome Shopping Centre.

Ms Aughton said she would never have mustered the courage to get the festive shot unless it had been for a bit of family pressure.

Centenarian Freda Aughton got her first Santa photo at the Hyperdome


"My great great granddaughter actually forced me to get the photo," Ms Aughton said.

"She was in big trouble as I was really nervous, but I feel really happy that I got the photo now. Santa was very nice."

Ms Aughton was born on December 2, 1918 in Turill, NSW.

She later moved to Lithgow with her husband, where she stayed for 75 years and worked making blankets.

Three years ago Ms Aughton, then aged 97, decided to move to Queensland with her granddaughter for a new start.

She celebrated her 100th milestone among friends and family and put her longevity down to "luck".

Her advice to others?

"Enjoy life while you can," Ms Aughton said.

"I've had my fair share of loss so always spend time with your family, get your face out of your phones and … don't miss a thing if you can help it."

