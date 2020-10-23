Deb Frecklington has refused to talk about what input she had over budgeting decisions during her time as an assistant minister in the Newman Government.

Labor has tried to seize on the Opposition Leader's tenure in the previous LNP government in its attacks against Ms Frecklington throughout the campaign.

Quizzed today about what say she had over any budgeting decisions during the Newman Government, Ms Frecklington would not say.

She instead accused Labor of running "fake news" and telling lies about the previous LNP government.

Queensland opposition leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

"What I am solely focused on is the people of Queensland," Ms Frecklington said.

"I'm focused on getting them back into work. What I'm focused on is the future of Queensland."

Asked how she would define her time as an assistant minister, she claimed she oversaw a reduction of red tape which saved businesses about $400 million.

"We made decisions that enabled people to stay in work to create jobs, and that is exactly what we should be focused on right now," Ms Frecklington said.

The Nanango MP served as assistant minister to the premier and assistant minister for finance, administration and regulatory reform during the Newman Government.

Labor is currently driving a "cuts express" bus around Queensland, emblazoned with pictures of Ms Frecklington and Campbell Newman.

Originally published as Frecklington tight-lipped on Newman Govt influence