Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington. Photography : Russell Shakespeare
News

Frecklington: Somerset overlooked in state budget

Hugh Suffell
7th Dec 2020 3:30 PM
LAST week's state budget featured a spending spree aimed at recovering the state's economy from the economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Somerset however missed out on the cash that other regions received with only one project being listed to receive funding.

Member for Nanango and former opposition leader, Deb Frecklington said the state budget had not delivered for the people of the Somerset, and said the region continued to be overlooked by the Labor government.

Ms Frecklington said it was "incredible" that the only item that was listed for funding in the budget in the Somerset was $6000 for solar panels at the Esk Civic Centre.

"Labor really needs to start looking at the Somerset and the huge opportunities we have here," Ms Frecklington said.

Ms Frecklington said a number of issues that need to be addressed in the Somerset include road upgrades, better health services, water security for irrigators and reducing red tape for primary producers and small business.

Ms Frecklington said she was seeking further information about funding announced for the Brisbane Valley Highway between Ipswich and Harlin as details had not been provided on the scope of the works.

