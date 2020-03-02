Menu
Frecklington slams ‘unacceptable’ M2 wait

by Brianna Morris-Grant
2nd Mar 2020 6:38 AM
THE wait on a second M1 for the Gold Coast is "completely unacceptable", according to LNP Leader Deb Frecklington.

It comes after peak motoring body RACQ yesterday claimed the State Government was yet to submit a business case for the project, and therefore it could not be part of Infrastructure Australia's priority list.
 

The priority list details infrastructure projects and initiatives which will "underpin Australia's continued prosperity".

Ms Frecklington said "the only priority list that matters" was her own.

"I will build the second M1 because it's completely unacceptable in 2020 for the Gold Coast to grind to a halt after Labor failed to invest in road infrastructure," she said.

"The LNP will immediately commit $550 million to start construction on the Second M1 if elected in October.

"The 2020 election on the Gold Coast will be a referendum on the Second M1. The Second M1 has hit a dead-end under Labor, but I will fast-track it."

Work on the $1 billion upgrade between Varsity Lakes and Tugun began late last month.

