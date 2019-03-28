Frecklington tight-lipped on One Nation

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington will not say if she will direct the LNP to ensure One Nation is preference lower than Labor on her party’s how-to-vote cards. Picture: Supplied/Zak Simmonds

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington will not say if she will direct the LNP to ensure One Nation is preferenced lower than Labor on her party's how-to-vote cards at the next State Election in the wake of One Nation's NRA scandal.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued a decree that the Liberal party preference One Nation lower than Labor at the looming Federal Election, due in May.

Ms Frecklington refused to say if she will follow suit, instead calling on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to bring back the "just vote one" optional preferential system so no voter was forced to allocate a preference to One Nation if they did not want to.

"It is 18 months away (the State Election)," Ms Frecklington said.

"I'll say this for Annastacia Palaszczuk today. If she wants to have courage of her convictions like I have courage of my convictions she should show some leadership and change the voting laws.

"No one should have to vote for a party they don't want to.

"If Annastacia Palaszczuk is so outraged (by One Nation's recent antics) …change the voting laws back."

Ms Frecklington would not weigh in on whether the LNP should fall into line behind Mr Morrison and put One Nation below Labor at the May Federal Election.

"That is up to the Feds," Ms Frecklington said.