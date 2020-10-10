Frecklington not afraid to speak Campbell’s name

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington says she is happy to drop Campbell Newman’s name during election.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington says she isn't afraid to speak Campbell Newman's name after the former premier claimed the party was treating him like Harry Potter's Voldemort.

Mr Newman told ABC Radio yesterday the LNP's treatment of him was akin to "he who must not be named".

"It's like Harry Potter and Voldemort … he whose name shall not be mentioned," he said.

"That's the nonsense that's been allowed to flourish."

Asked today whether she was afraid to speak his name, Ms Frecklington said, "No, Campbell Newman".

Labor has repeatedly referred to the Newman Government's job cuts during this election campaign, calling on the LNP to reveal what it would cut to fund its multi-billion dollar commitments.

Mr Newman yesterday said the LNP had let themselves be defined by Labor.

"Because the LNP have sort of gone and hidden from their own positive track record during that period, the Labor Party have been able to define what that meant," he said.

But Ms Frecklington, who was in the seat of Theodore this morning announcing a $120 million road upgrade to Exit 57 on the M1, said that wasn't the case.

"And I'll say this about the former LNP Government, we did great things in relation to infrastructure," she said.

"For example, $10 billion upgrade on the Bruce Highway.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington is campaigning on the Gold Coast today. Picture: Sarah Marshall

"It was the former LNP Government that delivered the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, the Toowoomba second range crossing.

"We cleared 60,000 people, 60,000 Queenslanders off the dental health waitlist, we restored maternity services to Beaudesert and planned for Weipa.

"We did some really good things."

Asked whether she'd asked Mr Newman to campaign with her, Ms Frecklington said she was focused on the campaign about getting Queenslanders back into work.

The LNP's Mark Boothman holds Theodore by 3.72 per cent.

