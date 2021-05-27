Freaky reason entire town lost power during eclipse

Initial reports suggested a transformer explosion knocked out Chinchilla’s power supply but the freaky reason related to the lunar eclipse has been revealed.

Initial reports suggested a transformer explosion knocked out Chinchilla’s power supply but the freaky reason related to the lunar eclipse has been revealed.

Moments after the rare super blood moon entered its final stage of eclipse over Chinchilla, the entire Western Downs town was plunged into double darkness when electricity was cut.

Although Ergon Energy said initial reports suggested a transformer explosion may have knocked out the town's power supply on May 26 - the cause had actually been a rogue bat.

Just after 9pm during the total Lunar eclipse, an Ergon Energy spokeswoman said a bat flew into powerlines causing sparks to fly, which resulted in a total loss of power 3500 people for an hour and a half.

"Crews found no visible signs of damage during extensive patrols of the network last night, but they'll be doing further inspections in daylight hours," she said.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves into the earth's shadow - and the effect this event has on bats has been closely studied since 1974, with more recent studies in 2001 citing a clear increase in bat's activity.

A study by the Department of Animal Behavior and Psychology and Madurai Kamaraj University in India found the foraging activity of bats skyrocketed during a Lunar eclipse on January 9, 2001.

"The total number of bat visits (to the orchard) during the night of the Lunar eclipse was significantly higher compared to pre and post Luna eclipse days," their findings read.

"Moonlight is an environmental factor that inhibits the nocturnal activity patterns of a few species of bats."

Whether the bat would have been actively out hunting in Chinchilla regardless of the Luna eclipse will remain a mystery, but the timing of the freak accident was uncanny.

Originally published as Freaky reason entire town lost power during Blood Moon eclipse