Man dies after freak accident at popular campsite

Sean White
by
25th Nov 2018 11:12 AM | Updated: 26th Nov 2018 4:59 AM
A 75-YEAR-OLD man has died after a freak accident at a popular campsite south of Toowoomba.

Police confirmed the man was killed when he was struck in the head by a falling tree branch at the Goomburra Valley Campground.

Emergency services attended the Inverramasy Rd site at 2.15pm on Saturday.

Police said several family members were among those who witnessed the incident.

The Chronicle contacted a spokesperson from the campground who declined to make a statement out of respect for the family.

Police are currently preparing a report for the coroner.

