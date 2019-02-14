Puppy seller's shocking criminal history

CASSANDRA Jackson advertised a chihuahua puppy online and a woman paid her $650, but the cute pooch never arrived.

Three years later, Jackson was back before Ipswich Magistrates Court on a fraud charge, and not for the first time.

After reading the police record, Magistrate Virginia Sturgess pointed out that Jackson, a 30-year-old mum, had an abysmal history of dishonesty.

"Ms Jackson, you are an incessantly dishonest person," Ms Sturgess said.

"You have 62 previous convictions for dishonesty, with 29 prior frauds."

Cassandra Lee Jackson, 30, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to fraud, dishonestly gaining a benefit at Goodna on January 7, 2016.

She also pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace/harass; possession of drugs and drug utensils; two counts of driving unlicensed when demerit points suspended; and contravening a police direction.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said the chihuahua pup was never sent to the buyer, who saw Jackson's advertisement on Gumtree.

Ms Sturgess said she had three years to pay the money back which was "ample time".

She ordered Jackson pay back the $650 within two months.

Ms Sturgess noted her many prior offences for stealing, fraud, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, burglary, assault causing bodily harm, and shoplifting.

She said that after being sentenced to probation three times, it was obviously not working for Jackson.

Jackson was sentenced to six months' jail for the puppy fraud offence.

The term was suspended for 18 months.

Ms Sturgess said there would be consequences if Jackson did anything wrong.

Jackson was fined $500 for using a carriage service to menace/harass, and fined $1000 for the two driving offences, and for possession of marijuana and utensils.

Jackson was disqualified from driving for one month on each of the driving offences.