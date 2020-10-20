Fraud, stealing, dishonesty charges heard in Gatton Court

Three people with fraud charges have fronted Gatton Magistrates Court (file image).

THREE people on fraud charges have had their cases adjourned for later dates, the Gatton Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

DEFRAUDING INSURER CHARGE

Raylea Foley, of Gatton, was represented by Nick Gillece of McNamara Law, and fronted on 29 charges for defraud or attempted to defraud an insurer.

Mr Gillece told Magistrate Howard Osborne that he had not received a full brief.

“The defendant instructs us that she will plead not guilty and we will see the matter goes to trial,” he said.

She is due back in court on November 2.

DISHONESTY WITH EMPLOYER CHARGE

Sarah Wells appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court for one charge of fraud – dishonesty induce person to act by employee and one charge for stealing by clerks and servants.

The court heard Wells sought legal aid, but it was unknown whether it would be granted due to the charges.

She is due to reappear in court on December 14.

FRAUD, EXPLOSIVES AND DRUG CHARGES

Shane Ian Prescott will return to court on November 16, with three counts of receiving tainted property, two counts of stealing and eight counts of fraud – dishonesty gain benefit/advantage.

Wearing Fila thongs with socks, blue Ripcurl boardshorts and a black T-shirt, Prescott sat quietly while duty lawyer James Ryan informed the court his client had other matters.

“He’s got other matters, there’s a matter in Ipswich on the 9th that needs to be transferred here,” Mr Ryan said.

He requested a full brief of evidence in court.

Prescott also faces charges for unregistered vehicle, failing to dispose of a needle, possessing unauthorised and prohibited explosives, two charges for possessing drug utensils, and possessing dangerous drugs.