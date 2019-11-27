Fraud earns suspended jail term for former business manager

A BUSINESS manager has been sentenced to a jail term after she ripped off thousands of dollars from her employer to spend on herself.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Julieanne Mayes offending was caught out when the community health organisation hired a new accountant.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the total fraud uncovered was $5038.

Julieanne Mayes, 53, from Boronia Heights, pleaded guilty to two fraud related charges – committing fraud by the dishonest application of property subject of trust by an employee; and fraudulently falsifying /altering a financial record.

The offences involved a corporation issued credit card and happened between January 1, 2015 and August 13, 2018 when Mayes was employed at Kambu Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Corporation for Health in its Ipswich office.

She had been employed by the community controlled health service for many years.

Police facts before Magistrate Andy Cridland said a new accountant had been employed in 2018 and reviewed expenditure of the corporate accounts.

It was found that Mayes had been using the card to make personal purchases between July 2015 and August 2018.

At first expenditures of $2517 were identified and Mayes employment terminated.

An agreement was reached that the money would be taken from her final payment.

However, an external audit was done that identified further fraudulent activity which totalled $5038.

The fraud was then reported to police.

Mayes made admissions that she accessed the financial records of Kambu and altered these records to cover up her fraud.

The court heard she repaid $2517.

Mayes defence lawyer sought that no conviction be recorded against her as it would likely impact on her further employment opportunities.

However, Mr Cridland declined to do this, saying it was a serious breach of trust and a prospective employer should know.

Mayes was convicted and sentenced to 12 months jail, - immediately suspended for 18 months. A conviction recorded.