Frasier's Martin Crane dies at 77

FRASIER actor John Mahoney has died at age 77.

Best known for his role as the father in Frasier, he died in a hospice in Chicago, his manager said.

He was on the show for 11 seasons spanning 1993-2004 and his character, Martin Crane, was a fan favourite.

Mahoney won a Tony Award in 1986 for best featured actor in a play for his work in The House of Blue Leaves.

He also won a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2000 for his performance in Frasier.

He appeared in 30 movies.

Born in England, he moved to the US as an adult and became an American citizen.

His more recent roles include a guest appearance on Hot in Cleveland and also portraying Andrew Del Mar in an episode of ITV drama Foyle's War in 2015.

Mahoney was born in Blackpool.

He served in the US army for three years before becoming a US citizen.

