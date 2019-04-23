Fraser Island dingo attack toddler ’doing well’

A 14-month-old toddler who was rescued from the jaws of a dingo by his father after being snatched from a camper trailer in a Fraser Island camping area on Good Friday, has been released from hospital.

The child's parents have released a statement that suggested he was expected to make a full recovery.

"Our son is doing well and we anticipate a full recovery. As we continue to focus on his recovery, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy," the statement read.

"We would like to thank our family for their love and support during this difficult time.

"We would also like to thank the amazing staff at the Queensland Children's Hospital who have cared for our boy, and the Emergency Services personnel who were there for us in those first few critical hours.

"We sincerely appreciate the thoughts, prayers and well wishes that have been publicly expressed for our family."

In a statement, the hospital said the child was "recovering well" and would not provide further updates on his condition.

The toddler was taken from the trailer - which was parked outside of the designated camping area - on Eurong Rd, at Eurong, about 12.40am on Good Friday.

A dingo was able to unclip the canvas flap of a camper trailer on Fraser Island before it snatched a sleeping 14-month-old boy and dragged him into the night.

He was only rescued when his screams woke his mother and father, both aged in their late 20s.

The father chased the dingo about 15m and wrestled with it to save his son's life.

The little boy's five-year-old sister was sleeping near him when he was snatched.

The baby boy suffered a fractured skull, puncture wounds to his neck and head and a bite-mark bruise on his shoulder.

He underwent surgery after being flown to Brisbane from Hervey Bay Hospital.

A dingo walking along 75 mile beach on Fraser Island.

PREVIOUS FRASER ISLAND DINGO ATTACKS

28 February 2019: Two French tourists - a boy, 9, and a woman, 24, bitten at Eurong on Fraser Island. Both suffered minor injuries.

20 January 2019: Michael Schipanski, 6, bitten several times on the leg at Govi camping site, south of Eurong.

August 2015: Dingo euthanized after biting a 19-year-old male tourist on the thigh at Eurong and a woman on the leg at Dilli Village, south of Eurong.

October 2014: Two mothers, Bay McGovern and Tess Kemp, attacked near Yidney Rocks, north of Eurong. Ms Kemp required surgery on a gash on her knee.

August 2014: Dane Allan, 25, suffered head and leg injuries after nearby tourists reportedly offered a pack of the animals food while they were taking selfies at Happy Valley, north of Eurong.

April 2007: Four-year-old girl bitten on buttocks, thigh and lower back near Eurong.

January 2002: Dingo attacks 26-year-old British woman at Eurong. She suffered minor injuries to her leg and buttock.

April 2001: Nine-year-old Clinton Gage killed when he was bitten by a dingo at Waddy Point, on northeast Fraser Island.

April 2001: Three tourists bitten at Indian Head on the island's northeast.