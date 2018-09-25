Menu
Fishing

Fraser fishing ban comes to end

25th Sep 2018 2:42 PM

FRASER Island will re-open to fishing from noon this Sunday, with the island's annual fishing closure coming to an end.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol district manager Greg Bowness said waters between Indian Head and Waddy Point were closed to all fishers from August 1 to protect fish including tailor during their regular breeding cycle.

Mr Bowness said Fisheries officers had conducted targeted patrols throughout the closure period and found compliance to be high.

If you suspect illegal fishing, report it to the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116.

For more information, visit fisheries.qld.gov.au.

