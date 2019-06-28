Menu
Crime

Doctor accused of assaulting patient

Jodie Callcott
by
28th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
A DOCTOR accused of sexually assaulting a female patient has filed an application to cross-examine the witnesses.

Brisbane-based lawyer Claire McGee appeared via telephone in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday, seeking an adjournment for the complainant to be cross-examined.

The court heard the application to cross-examine two other witnesses had been approved.

The man, aged in his 50s, is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police allege he inappropriately touched a woman at a health clinic in the Hervey Bay region in October last year.

He has since been banned from treating female patients unless another registered health practitioner is present.

The application to cross-examine the complainant will be heard again on July 22.

editors picks fccourt hervey bay magistrates court sexual assault charges
Fraser Coast Chronicle

