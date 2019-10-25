'Frantic' wheelchair sport taking off

Fast-paced Wheelchair Rugby League is growing at state and international level in Australia.

Fast-paced Wheelchair Rugby League is growing at state and international level in Australia. NRL Photos/Gregg Porteous

BOMBER'S BLAST

WHAT a fantastic experience commentating a match between Queensland and England in Wheelchair Rugby League.

It was a wonderful opportunity to see this game up close and personal.

Wheelchair Rugby League is an all-inclusive game that allows athletes with disabilities to compete with and against able-bodied people.

The game is played under rugby league rules with subtle variations. It is played at a frantic pace.

The contact between the wheelchairs sends a shiver down your spine but the players involved are a special type of tough athlete and are very skilful.

The game is steadily growing around the world and in Australia. It is backed by the NRL.

South East Queensland has an association.

If anyone is interested in finding out more information, contact association officials at seq.wcnrl@outlook.com.au or Rugby League Ipswich director David Nugent, who is manager of the Australian side.

Two Test matches were played earlier this week in Sydney with the English side showing why they are one of the best teams in the world.

England won both Tests with arguably the best player in the world, Jack Brown, calling the shots.

NBA excitement builds

THE new NBA season has tipped off and wasn't it great to see some basketball action back on the TV.

The Raptors opened the season with victory over the Pelicans but the game most people were glued to was the Kawhi Leonard Clippers taking on the Lebron James Lakers in the battle Los Angeles.

The season is up and running and local fans now get to watch some of the best basketballers in the world strut their stuff.

Can last year's winners, the Toronto Raptors, repeat their fairytale 2018/19 season or will a new team emerge on the horizon?

The bookies say its the Clippers title this year but they will have some strong opposition from the Lakers, Bucks, the Aussie-led Ben Simmons 76er's, the Rockets and Jazz.

Unfortunately if you are a Hornets, Suns, Cavaliers, Wizards, Knicks or Grizzlies fan then you will have a long season ahead with only doom predicted.

My head says the Clippers but my heart will always be a Hawk.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. The news that Ipswich will get a three-track state of the art facility for greyhound racing in our backyard.

It's great for the industry as well as job creation for Ipswich residents.

2. Queensland cricketer Marcus Labuschagne has surely done enough now to cement his position for the upcoming Test.

He is in brilliant form in both forms of the game.

Sinners: 1. Michael Cheika lived by the sword and he fell on it after the Wallabies poor quarter final performance.

While he wasn't totally to blame, the style of play and the constant changing of the team was terrible. He is gone and I think several players will also face the axe.

2. Iran has been banned from all international judo action because their fighters refuse to fight Israeli rivals.

Did you know? 1. All referees that officiate in the Superbowl get rings like the players.

They aren't as large or impressive as the players ones though.

2. A Major League baseball game goes for roughly three hours but the actual playing time is under 18 minutes.

3. Most Japanese golfers carry a hole-in-one insurance. It is customary for them to throw a celebration when this occurs and someone has to pay for it.

Bomber's best: My Everest tip Santa Ana Lane ran a fantastic race but left her run a little late, finishing second.

This week I am tipping a Brisbane Roar victory in their first A-League game at home under new coach Robbie Fowler.