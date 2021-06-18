Menu
Police have released an image of the one-year-old girl they are trying to locate. Picture: QPS
News

Frantic search for 1yo girl continues

by Darren Cartwright
17th Jun 2021 10:46 AM | Updated: 11:02 AM

The hunt for a one-year-old girl, who was last seen with a woman leaving a residence in Brisbane’s outer suburbs, has entered its second day.

The toddler was last sighted about noon on Wednesday in the company of a 37-year-old woman as they departed a residence on Greenhill Road in Munruben, some 30km south of the CBD, police said.

Police raised their concerns about her disappearance on Thursday morning in the hope public assistance would a bring an end to their search much sooner.

Police have released an image of the one-year-old girl they are trying to locate. picture: QPS
However, early on Friday police told NCA NewsWire the one-year-old and the woman had not been located.

The relationship between the pair has not been revealed although police say the woman “is known” to the young girl.

The woman and the toddler are believed to be travelling in a green 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero with the Queensland registration plate ‘143 ZQT.

Police say this woman left with the one-year-old around midday on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied / QPS
The woman is known to frequent the Beaudesert, Jimboomba, Logan and Ipswich areas.

The girl is described as Caucasian, with dark blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

Anyone with information to their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

