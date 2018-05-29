‘Frantic’ fox spotted at shopping centre

A FOX running frantically around an Ipswich shopping centre carpark was spotted by a woman leaving her gym this morning.

Jade Rowe had just finished a session at F45 Springfield when she saw the animal at Orion Springfield Central around 7am.

"I'm nearly 99 per cent sure it was a fox running around Orion car park on the swimming centre side,' she said.

"It looked scared of its surroundings and didn't know where to go with the cars.

"It was really frantic."

Orion Springfield Central.

Mr Rowe said it was the first fox she had seen in the area.

However fox sightings are not rare in Greater Springfield.

Residents in Augustine Heights often report sightings around their homes and a Bellbird Park resident spotted one (pictured) roaming on Jones Rd earlier this month.

A fox spotted on Jones Rd, Bellbird Park.

Last year, a Springfield Lakes mum shared a photo of a particularly nimble fox that she spotted sleeping on her neighbour's roof.

Orion Springfield Central has not yet responded to questions about what, if any, action it has taken.