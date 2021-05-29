Frank the Tank: Sharks sensation called up for NRL debut

Five days after breaking the internet, Franklin Pele will be out to break the Titans’ defensive line when he makes his NRL debut for Cronulla.

Five days after breaking the internet, Franklin Pele will be out to break the Titans’ defensive line when he makes his NRL debut for Cronulla.

Big Frankie.

Frank The Tank.

Or simply, social media sensation.

Rookie Sharks forward Franklin Pele has been called up to make his NRL debut just five days after breaking the internet.

Still just 20-years of age, the 125kg, 190cm, front-row forward will achieve his dream against the Titans at Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

Pele scored two tries in four minutes last weekend with his 70-metre solo-try in the NSW Cup for Newtown shared across social media sites to a reach more than 1 million people, according to data obtained by the Sharks social media team.

A Shark since he was 12, Pele moved from South Auckland with his family at the age of seven and after progressing through every level of the Cronulla club, his moment has arrived.

Coach Josh Hannay has chosen Pele to replace Andrew Fifita (hamstring) who was ruled out on Wednesday.

Franklin Pele is set to make his NRL debut for the Sharks. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pele was mobbed by his Cronulla teammates when Hannay announced his promotion at training.

Pele grew-up idolising Shane Webcke, Jason Taumalolo and Mark O'Meley - with the latter sending the power-forward a personal good luck video on Friday.

In the video of Pele that went viral last week, he brushed past three Dragons defenders before showing incredible speed for his size to race around the fullback to score.

Playing against men five to eight years older than him, it was his second try in four minutes for the Jets.

His first try was in complete contrast - with his brute force on display by simply crashing through the Dragons tryline defence at close range.

Hannay is likely to use the former Endeavour Sports High student as an impact forward with the coach mindful of monitoring his minutes - particularly in defence - given the current breakneck speed of the NRL.

Franklin Pele on the charge for the Sharks’ Jersey Flegg side. Picture: Grant Trouville/NRL Photos

Remarkably, Pele needed to cut-back his sessions in the gym during the most recent pre-season because he was adding too much muscle.

"I was trying to lose weight, but I ended up gaining weight. I put on like another two kilos of muscle, so I'm not allowed to do the gym [work] pretty much,'' Pele told NRL.com earlier this year.

"Instead of doing five days, I do two days a week."

Sharks forwards coach Luke Lewis was at Shark Park when Pele received his news.

"The boys erupted when he was told. It was incredible the reaction. He's a much-loved bloke and we all went berserk,'' Lewis said.

"I was there in the pre-season and he was one player who just kept working hard on what he needed to do and he never complained and just kept running and running.

"He never gave up. Others would give up, but he didn't.

"He's as strong as an ox, but only time in first grade and time on the field will get him where he needs to go.''

Originally published as Frank the Tank: Sharks sensation called up for NRL debut