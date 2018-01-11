Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Frank loses valuables and family in devastating 2011 floods

NO RECESSION: At his Goodna home, flood victim Frank Beaumont still lives with the pain and loss caused by the devastating 2011 event.
NO RECESSION: At his Goodna home, flood victim Frank Beaumont still lives with the pain and loss caused by the devastating 2011 event. Inga Williams
Hayden Johnson
by

POST-traumatic stress caused by 2011's devastating floods has torn a Goodna family apart and created wounds that are unlikely to ever heal.

On January 10, the night before the flood peaked, Frank Beaumont and his family walked through knee-deep mud away from their home, knowing it would be consumed by a slow-moving but catastrophic event.

Being aware and prepared for the situation did little to ease the pain of loss.

"I switched the TV off and thought oh well, I don't think I'll ever switch you back on again," he recalled.

"We lost everything."

In the years to follow, the material loss of possessions would be outweighed by the emotional toll the flood had caused Mr Beaumont.

"My family broke up because of this," he said.

"The kids took three years to return to the home - my wife lives in Melbourne now.

"I battle on every day but you don't know what to do."

With his property price plummeting since the flood and an insurance company quoting $19,900 each year for flood cover, the 75-year old is stuck, still repairing the damage.

Each time Mr Beaumont drives a nail or cleans the mud off walls he is painfully reminded of the event.

It took about six months to return to the home following the flood, albeit without a kitchen and barely in a liveable state.

He still gets frustrated when people describe the situation as only "a bit of water through your house".

"I couldn't find my house for four days," he said.

"I couldn't see the TV aerial, water had covered two-storeys."

In 2016 several community members promised to assist Mr Beaumont to rebuild but never delivered.

"Don't promise things you're not going to keep," he said.

"When people do that it just makes you feel like we weren't really that important."

He hopes the flood class action in Sydney will bring some sense of closure.

Related Items

Topics:  2011 floods goodna natural disaster

Ipswich Queensland Times
Thunderstorms, hot weather forecast for weekend in Ipswich

Thunderstorms, hot weather forecast for weekend in Ipswich

It's going to be hot and steamy for the rest of the week

  • News

  • 11th Jan 2018 9:25 AM

Complaint reveals Antoniolli's failure to disclose donation

ENTRY: A complaint against Mayor Andrew Antoniolli was the only one on the councillor complaints register last year.

Cr Sheila Ireland and former mayor Paul Pisasale also mentioned

Fitness centre a first for Ipswich

Jason Triffett, Kelleigh Wallace and Andy Saunderson from Ipswich Health and Performance Centre.

Gym expansion includes integrated, holistic health centre.

2011 FLOODS: Man finds drowned brother's wallet in creek bed

Peter Bromage remembers his brother Robert who died in the 2011 flood. Peter carries Robert's wallet he found in the creek after his death, at all times.

"I left it how it was and now I carry it with me everywhere I go"

Local Partners