Fox sightings spike, wildlife and domestic animals at risk

FOX sightings in the Greater Springfield area on the rise with several residents reporting seeing the animals close to their homes.

Councillor Paul Tully posted a video on his Facebook page yesterday on behalf of an Augustine Heights resident who had captured a large fox on their security camera three nights in a row.

Councillor Tully said sightings of foxes at Augustine Heights continued to be reported, particularly around Woogaroo Creek near the former Pony Club ground at the end of Brittains Rd.

Ipswich City Council is said to be setting up traps to remove the foxes from the residential area as wildlife and some domestic animals were potentially under threat.

