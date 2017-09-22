30°
Fox sightings spike, wildlife and domestic animals at risk

Fox sightings are reported to be on the rise in the Greater Springfield area.
Myjanne Jensen
by

FOX sightings in the Greater Springfield area on the rise with several residents reporting seeing the animals close to their homes.

Councillor Paul Tully posted a video on his Facebook page yesterday on behalf of an Augustine Heights resident who had captured a large fox on their security camera three nights in a row.

Councillor Tully said sightings of foxes at Augustine Heights continued to be reported, particularly around Woogaroo Creek near the former Pony Club ground at the end of Brittains Rd.

Ipswich City Council is said to be setting up traps to remove the foxes from the residential area as wildlife and some domestic animals were potentially under threat.

If you have seen any foxes in your area, let us know either on our Facebook page or send us an email: myjanne.jensen@qt.com.au.

Topics:  augustine heights foxes greater springfield paul tully sheila ireland

