Fox Sports looks to televise GPS rugby

Rugby Australia and Fox Sports are looking into a deal that would see Queensland's GPS rugby matches broadcast on Australia's biggest sports network.

The potential deal is at such an early stage that GPS officials were not aware of the idea until yesterday.

"Fox Sports CEO Peter Campbell is working well with Raelene Castle (the RA CEO) and there is a lot of useful dialogue happening," Steve Crawley, head of television for Fox Sports, told The Australian.

"(Super) Rugby made a really good start for us on the weekend. The Tahs recorded good numbers (for their match against the Hurricanes) so it's all positive. Still, it is a long way off."

Nudgee College captain Harry Vella hoists the trophy into the air after winning last season’s GPS competition. Picture: Mark Cranitch

A new broadcast deal for Rugby Australia is set to come into effect in 2021, but both parties are hoping to arrange an agreement before then.

The concept of televising GPS rugby was raised at the Rugby Australia board meeting in Sydney on Monday as part of a larger discussion of ways to get more exposure of the game, from grassroots level to the third-tier National Rugby Championship (NRC).

"Given we are in a process looking at future broadcasting arrangements, we are keen to explore any opportunities to expand the promotion of the game across all levels as well as commercial opportunities," Castle told The Australian.

CEO of Rugby Australia Raelene Castle is looking to expand the sport’s coverage. Picture: Getty Images

"We know that there is a huge appetite for rugby content and we will look at any way to expand our footprint."

Nudgee College GPS chairman Peter Fullagar said he had yet to be approached about the idea.

"We would be open to discuss any such proposal with RA at the appropriate time," Fullagar said.

"Any such proposal would require agreement by all GPS member schools."