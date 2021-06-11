Fourth title in a row on WestMAC’s hockey radar

WEST Moreton Anglican College's champion hockey teams are preparing for three classic TAS grand final showdowns on Saturday.

WestMAC currently lead the TAS Hockey Championship ladder and are in prime position to claim a fourth consecutive Champion School title with a clear lead over main rivals Ormiston College and Cannon Hill Anglican College.

After securing the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Champion TAS titles, WestMAC Hockey director Neil Shearer said the College was determined to continue the winning tradition, especially after last year's competition was cancelled due to COVID-19.

WestMAC's Seconds team (against Canterbury College), Year 9 (Canterbury College) and Year 7 (John Paul College) all finished in the top two of their respective ladders.

They will play grand finals at various locations on Saturday.

The Year 8 team are playing St John's Anglican College for third position.

"To have three of WestMAC's five teams in grand finals this year is fantastic and shows the overall strength of our College's hockey program,'' Shearer said.

"Our students play with pride in representing their College. They show passion and a desire to succeed and play for each other.''

West Moreton Anglican College hockey player Stephanie Wode. Picture: Peter Wallis

WestMAC's Firsts coach Jade Close, who represented Australia at the 2004 Athens Olympics, praised the determination and strong team mentality of the Firsts team, who narrowly missed the grand final following a costly draw.

"We have been working on lots of drills to help the players put the ball into the net,'' Close said.

"I've been impressed with the WestMAC's students focus and spirit, and I enjoy being part of WestMAC's first-class hockey program.''

Close said extra target practice paid off last week because the Firsts gained scoring momentum to win 5-0 against Canterbury College, who will be their opponents in the third and fourth playoff on Saturday.

West Moreton Anglican College hockey player Sophie Kissane. Picture: Peter Wallis

Shearer, who mentored 2004 Olympic gold medallists Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles, coaches the Year 7 team and has successfully created a strong team culture.

"At WestMAC, we teach players from a young age the basic skills to ensure our sides attain the right balance with team culture,'' said Shearer, who was the former Ipswich Hockey coaching director.

"We have many talented club representatives, but we also work strongly with non-club players and their basic skills because the better a player's skills, the more they enjoy the game and that means a happy team and a happy coach.''

In other sports, WestMAC has four netball teams in the top-two grand finals, including all three Year 8 teams, as well as Year 9B.