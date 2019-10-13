'Fourth time lucky' as Allira ready to Roar

FOOTBALL: Two-time defending Brisbane Roar W-League Golden Boot recipient Allira Toby and durable defender Natalie Tathem are the latest pair to sign on in Brisbane orange for the upcoming season.

The duo, who were key contributors to the Roar's march to a second-straight top-two finish in the 2018/19 season, are the ninth and 10th additions respectively to new head coach Jake Goodship's squad.

Toby, whose consecutive hauls of five goals earned her the squad's Golden Boot in both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns, is eyeing another fruitful season in the Roar attack.

"I'm excited to be back in the orange,'' the former Ipswich City Bulls footballer said.

"It's my fourth season so hopefully it's fourth time lucky and we can go one step further this season.

"It's an expectation (scoring goals) on my behalf and I'm hoping to put a fair few in the back of the net.

"I'm excited to see what we can do (under new head coach Jake Goodship) and carry on the legacy that's been created here previously."

Tathem became a pivotal member of one of the W-League's finest defences in the 2018/19 campaign, making 13 appearances in a breakout campaign for the versatile defender.

"It was hard to get there and earn that starting spot week in, week out, but I think after having a good season, I'm coming back with plenty of confidence," Tathem said.

"I'll just be focusing on working hard and trying my best to earn that spot.''

The 23-year-old defender believes a balance of up-and-coming talent and seasoned players has the Roar in good stead for another strong campaign.

"It's hard I think without the more experienced players to lead the younger girls when things get though, but we have a great mix this season which will definitely strengthen our squad."

Former Ipswich Girls' Grammar and Australian Schoolgirls goalkeeper Elli Chapple is training with Brisbane Roar. Rob Williams

Former Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student Elli Chapple is back training with the Brisbane Roar squad as the third goalkeeper.

Look out for a special story this week on Chapple's rise and Roar ambitions.

Brisbane Roar squad update for the new season: Goalkeepers - Mackenzie Arnold, Georgina Worth.

Defenders: Natalie Tathem, Kaitlyn Torpey.

Midfielders: Leah Davidson, Katrina Gorry, Hollie Palmer.

Attackers: Indiah-Paige Riley, Allira Toby, Tameka Yallop.