Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fourth instalment of sci-fi action movie The Matrix has been delayed until 2022, a year later than originally planned, due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
The fourth instalment of sci-fi action movie The Matrix has been delayed until 2022, a year later than originally planned, due to shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
Movies

Fourth Matrix movie delayed until 2022

by Dave McNary
13th Jun 2020 12:35 PM

Warner Bros. is moving its untitled fourth Matrix film back nearly a year to the spring of 2022.

The move comes as the Hollywood studios are scrambling their release schedules due to the theatre shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Matrix movie, which had been in production in Germany before being halted, has moved from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

Original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are returning for the fourth Matrix along with co-creator Lana Wachowski. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris will also star.

In addition to pushing the Matrix sequel, Warner Bros. removed Anne Hathaway's Witches remake from the release schedule. The film was set to hit theatres in October.

In addition, Godzilla vs. Kong from Legendary will now take over the May 21, 2021 date previously occupied by Matrix 4.

Originally published as Fourth Matrix movie delayed until 2022

matrix movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miracle baby mum feared she’d never have

        premium_icon Miracle baby mum feared she’d never have

        News Every time Elaine Richards cradles her baby girl Chloe, she is thankful for the opportunity to be a mum

        Damp weekend as region gets up to 30mm

        premium_icon Damp weekend as region gets up to 30mm

        Weather Up to 30mm of rain is predicted to fall this weekend

        Tribute lights up the sky for local hero

        premium_icon Tribute lights up the sky for local hero

        News 'It was a way for the community to say bye to Steve'

        WATCH: Police search for trio after servo break-in

        premium_icon WATCH: Police search for trio after servo break-in

        Crime Police release footage of three people breaking in to Boonah servo