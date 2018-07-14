Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Fourth case of meningococcal disease reported on Coast

14th Jul 2018 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:14 AM

A FOURTH case of meningococcal disease has been detected on the Sunshine Coast, the second in just three weeks.

At the same time last year, there were two cases reported on Queensland Health's notifiable conditions register.

There were five in total in 2017 and only one in 2016.

The most recent case was reported in the week commencing July 2, with another in mid-June.

Meningococcal disease is an acute bacterial infection that can cause death within hours if not recognised and treated in time.

There have been 27 cases recorded across Queensland so far this year, 10 less than at the same time last year.

editors picks meningococcal queensland health
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mermaid Lattes all the rage

    Mermaid Lattes all the rage

    Food & Entertainment Healthy drinks all the rage at popular cafe in Redbank Plaza

    EXCLUSIVE: ReachTEL poll reveals residents' view on sacking

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: ReachTEL poll reveals residents' view on sacking

    Council News The ReachTEL poll of 842 residents was commissioned by the QT

    Court stoush: 64 it’s a bingo war

    premium_icon Court stoush: 64 it’s a bingo war

    Crime Bingo barney at retirement home ends up in court.

    Former One Nation staffer found guilty of rape

    Former One Nation staffer found guilty of rape

    Crime He was a media adviser to former Senator Malcolm Roberts.

    Local Partners