Four-man assault in armed home invasion

Armed men have invaded a Sydney family's home and assaulted two members, including a grandmother, before making off with a wallet.

Four men armed with a pistol and pieces of wood forced their way into the Cabramatta West home about 12:30am and were confronted by a family of five - two parents, their adult son and daughter and their grandmother.

The invaders demanded money, police say. The son was assaulted with a piece of wood and the grandmother was pushed to the ground before the men fled with a wallet. The pair was treated at the scene by ambulance officers.