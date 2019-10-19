Four-year-old ‘gone quiet’ after dad’s tragic death

TODAY was supposed to be the start of an exciting new chapter for the young Islam family.

Shahid and Ferdousi Islam were planning on moving into a newly built four-bedroom house where their little boy would finally have a yard to play in.

Instead, four-year-old Saahir has "gone quiet" as he tries to understand why his father hasn't come home after being killed when his car was hit by an alleged stolen vehicle on Tuesday night.

Shahid Islam with his wife, Ferdousi, and son Saahir.

The Information Technology expert and passionate cricket player was heading home to his family in Windsor about 11.30pm Tuesday after cleaning the new house, when 28-year-old Jordan Cubby allegedly crossed onto the wrong side of Gympie Arterial Rd in Bald Hills as he sped away from police, killing Mr Islam instantly.

The front-seat passenger in the stolen 4WD, John William Weatherall, 32, was also killed.

Another passenger in the car driven by Cubby, Shantel Lucas, 32, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A funeral for Mr Islam, 36, was held at the Mt Gravatt Cemetery on Friday.

Family friend Maxi Haque, 36, said Mr Islam's remains would not be repatriated to his home country of Bangladesh, so that his wife and son could always visit him.

"We decided to keep him here because Saahir will grow up here, so he and Ferdousi can go visit him," he said.

Mr Haque said Mrs Islam had postponed moving from their two-bedroom unit into their new house in Griffin today, following the tragedy.

"We were discussing it today and trying to plan things around whether she wants to … first head back to Bangladesh to be with her family to mourn properly," he said.

Mr Haque said although Mrs Islam works part-time as a registered nurse, Mr Islam was the main breadwinner in the family.

As Mr Islam also did not have life insurance, Mr Haque has set up a GoFundMe account to assist with the new home's mortgage.

Ferdousi Islam is comforted by other women at a ceremony for her husband Shahid Islam at Mt Gravatt Cemetery. Picture: Adam Head

"They had planned a few things together around how to repay the mortgage, but now he is no longer here," he said.

"If we can at least assist them to pay off the house, that would be one less thing to worry about and Ferdousi can concentrate on supporting her son."

More than $44,000 of a $500,000 goal had been raised via the online fundraising account in just 16 hours.

Mr Haque said another online fundraising platform claimed to have an account for the family, but he emphasised his GoFundMe was the only legitimate one and any others were fake.

He expressed gratitude to the wider community for the outpouring of support for the Islam family.

"The wider Brisbane communities have been heavily impacted by this tragic incident," he said.

"But they have come together and show great support towards the deceased's family.

"Neighbour's of his new house at Griffin have left flowers and toys for little Saahir. The messages have touched the wife and helped her to get stronger."

Mr Haque said friends were discussing ways to help move the family's belongings into their new home, while they had also received offers of help to complete the unfinished landscaping and fencing around the house.