Four women, six convictions: DV offender’s trail of misery

A MAN with a dismal history of violence against girlfriends will remain in jail for his latest offences involving the ongoing abuse a now estranged partner.

An Ipswich court heard of the man’s woeful history of offending against three other former partners.

The man, 28, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in custody from jail via video-link before Ipswich Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to four separate offences of contravening domestic violence protection orders; wilful damage; using a carriage service to menace/harass; breach of his bail conditions; and driving while disqualified.

Prosecutor Sergeant Bernard Elmore said police sought a jail term of 9-12 months, saying the man had six previous convictions for domestic violence offences against four women, including his three former partners and a niece.

Sgt Elmore said the recent offences included him sending aggressive text messages and verbal abuse when making 51 phone calls

“He completely ignores court orders for domestic violence orders,” Sgt Elmore said.

Sgt Elmore said the man also had a previous offence for driving disqualified and was sentenced to nine months jail in June 2018.

Police sought a 12-month jail term for his latest disqualification offence with parole after 90 days served.

Sgt Elmore said the man had since spent 50 days in custody.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said a report before the court revealed the man’s personal circumstances and drug issues, showing that he went off his medication that stabilises his mood and depression issues and reverted to using methamphetamine.

He said the man had since attended a domestic violence course and was in a new relationship.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the community was tired of offenders “who think they are entitled to treat other people as their own property”.

“The community is well and truly sick of behaviour that shows some people have complete disregard for others and seek to dominate, manipulate, control and generally demean those people,” Mr Shepherd said.

He said the man had at least six prior domestic violence convictions and penalties including fines, probation orders, and periods of jail time.

“There is no indication they have served as any form of dissuasion to you from this form of conduct,” Mr Shepherd said.

The magistrate noted a report that went before Ipswich District Court back in 2013 when the man was sentenced on serious charges, in that it revealed his disadvantaged background when growing up.

He said this did not justify the man’s behaviour.

Incidents before the court involved him verbally abusing the complainant, and raising his fist at her when she tried to leave, causing the fearful girlfriend to drop to her knees crying.

Mr Shepherd sentenced the man to a total jail term of nine months, with various penalties of between six months, three months, and one month, with six months jail for his disqualified driving offence.

He was disqualified from driving for two years.

He will be released on parole on August 6.