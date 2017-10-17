Ipswich business steps up a gear with four-wheel drive centre

TAKE YOUR PICK: Llewellyn Motors sales consultant David Norton with utes at the new 4x4 comparison centre.

TAKE YOUR PICK: Llewellyn Motors sales consultant David Norton with utes at the new 4x4 comparison centre. David Nielsen

A HALLMARK of Llewellyn Motors is the willingness to go the extra mile and think outside the square.

Establishing a four-wheel-drive comparison centre is the latest addition to the popular business. While it was always going to be a bold step, it is one that is paying dividends.

According to marketing and IT manager Matthew Taylor-Farrington, it is all about providing a one-stop-shop experience for those looking at buying a four-wheel drive.

"What we know is that customers currently will go from dealer to dealer to do comparisons," he said.

"We have customers in our showroom who look at our product but want to check out something with another brand."

Llewellyn Motors took the bold approach to bring all the four-wheel drives under one roof and let the customer decide.

"It is so hard to make comparisons when you are travelling all over the place. Now a customer can go from one vehicle to the other, go for a test drive and achieve it with us," Mr Taylor-Farrington said.

"We have sent our team to be trained at the Springs four-wheel drive park, near Warwick, where there is an off- road test track.

"The team knows the products off-road and in all situations.

"This means they are well placed to give first-hand information."

As the household budget gets tight and time with family and friends is stretched, people are taking to camping and off-road fun for holidays.

"We are certainly seeing an increase in interest for the four-wheel-drives away from being on suburban streets to expanding to a growing number looking to get off road, take the boat or hook up the camper trailer," Mr Taylor-Farrington said.

"People are really engaging with the four-wheel drive comparison centre, we do have the most popular brands in the Hilux and the Colorado but we carry all of the popular brands in the centre."

Another addition to Llewellyn Motors is that they now sell tyres and offer wheel alignments and balance.

Llewellyn Motors offer a robust online service at llewellynmotors.com.au.

Additional services include the late night servicing on Thursday up to 8.30pm, and the local legends program assisting local groups in fund raising.