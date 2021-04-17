Menu
Four teenagers were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Mount Crosby on Friday night.
Four teens hospitalised after late night crash

Lachlan Mcivor
17th Apr 2021 8:30 AM
FOUR teenagers were assessed by paramedics after a single-crash in Ipswich late on Friday night.

They were all taken to hospital after the accident on Banksia Drive in Mount Crosby just after 11pm.

A male in his teens was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

Two teenage girls, one with a head injury and the other with hip pain, and another teenage boy with an arm injury, were all taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

They were all in stable conditions.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

