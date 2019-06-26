Menu
Crime

Four teens charged over brazen store ransacking

27th Jun 2019 3:39 PM | Updated: 5:08 PM
FOUR juveniles have been charged over the brazen break and enter of a Chinchilla shop earlier this week.

Two 15-year-old boys and two 14-year-old boys were charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence after allegedly smashing a glass shop front to Target in Middle St about 12.30am Tuesday.

Police allege the four boys, along with another unidentified offender, ransacked the store and removed entertainment and electrical items.

The group fled the store the same way they came in.

Police said there was significant damage caused to the store as a result of the incident.

The four boys were charged today after police released CCTV footage of the incident yesterday.

"Investigations into the matter are ongoing and officers continue to appeal for anyone with further information to contact them," police said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

