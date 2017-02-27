Four teens charged after stolen car rams police.

FOUR Ipswich teenagers have been charged over the alleged assault and robbery of a man over the weekend.

Police arrested the four accused following the pursuit of a vehicle allegedly stolen from a man at Logan Rd, Eight Mile Plains, about 9.15pm Sunday.

The 33-year-old victim was allegedly assaulted by the group before having his wallet, phone and car keys taken.

Police say the youths then demanded to know where the man's vehicle was parked, before taking it.

The Polair chopper tracked the vehicle through the Brisbane suburb of Tarragindi, out onto the Ipswich Motorway and down towards Gailes.

Police on the ground deployed a tyre deflation device on Newman Street, Gailes to stop the stolen car.

The vehicle swerved to avoid the device but collided with a police car, and the four youths were taken into custody.

The youths - a 17-year-old from North Booval, a 16-year-old from Moores Pocket, and two 15-year-olds, one from Leichardt and the other Camira - have each been charged with eight offences, including two counts of burglary and commit an indictable offence, three counts of fail to stop a motor vehicle, and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, robbery and attempted enter with intent.

The 17-year-old is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

The burglary charges relate to allege offences which occurred yesterday at homes in Littler Street, Sunnybank and Dennistoun Street, Sunnybank Hills.