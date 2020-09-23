Four teens allegedly beat man with baseball bats

Four teenagers have been charged after allegedly beating a 21-year-old man with baseball bats in Ipswich earlier this month.

Four teenagers have been charged after allegedly beating a 21-year-old man with baseball bats in Ipswich earlier this month.

FOUR teenagers have been charged after allegedly beating a 21-year-old man with baseball bats, leaving him with serious injuries.

Ipswich detectives have charged the group after the serious assault at Redbank Plains on September 8.

At 8.30pm that night, police will allege the 21-year-old man was confronted by the group of teens at a shopping centre along Redbank Plains Rd.

The group, made up of three 17-year-old boys and one 16-year-old boy, then allegedly assaulted the man with bats before fleeing in a Mazda 323 and a Mitsubishi Lancer.

The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

LOCAL NEWS: Man charged with attempted murder over alleged bow attack

The three 17-year-olds from Ipswich have been charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

The 16-year-old, from Yeronga, has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and contravening an order.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here or by calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or call 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2001894269 within the online suspicious activity form.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.