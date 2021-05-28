Four-storey penthouse auction smashes state record

A battle for a Queensland holiday home has resulted in the state’s auction record being smashed today with the multimillion-dollar sale of a penthouse.

A battle for a Queensland holiday home has resulted in the state’s auction record being smashed today with the multimillion-dollar sale of a penthouse.

Queensland has a new auction record after an iconic four storey penthouse sold for a whopping $15,25 million on Friday.

The auction of the Soul Penthouse at Surfers Paradise had attracted the attention of a large number of high net worth individuals, agent Tolemy Stevens of Harcourts Coastal said, with the result a fantastic achievement for not just the Gold Coast and Queensland, but a good deal for the buyer as well.

The refurbished Soul penthouse in Surfers Paradise. Andrew Koloadin bought the penthouse off Hong Kong tycoon Tony Fung when it was a concrete shell and rebuilt it from scratch with PQI. Picture: Jerad Williams

The Soul penthouse was a shell when it was bought by Gold Coast billionaire Tony Fung who sold it to Andrew Koloadin who put it through an incredibly luxurious build.

Auctioneer Damien Cooley saw bids open at $12m - which was a vendor bid to kick off the action between three registered bidders.

"It got the highest bid at $14 million and then we negotiated with the highest bidder during the auction," he said. "The highest bidder increased their bid to $15.25m and then it sold for that."

All three bidders wanted the penthouse for a holiday home. Picture: Jerad Williams

Mr Cooley said the result smashed everything done under the hammer before on the coast.

"As far as I'm aware it's the highest price ever paid at auction on the Gold Coast and the highest for an apartment in Queensland."

Among previous auction sales records was a $9.5 million sale on the Gold Coast which had now been "smashed".

"The Soul Penthouse apartment is over four levels, absolutely brand new, stunning fit-out. The apartment has never been lived in since it was built, and no expense was spared in the quality of the build," he said.

The incredible sky home is in the heart of the Gold Coast. Picture: Jerad Williams

Mr Stevens was thrilled with the result which he said was great for the coast but also for the buyer who was among three planning to use it as a luxury holiday home given Covid-19 restrictions.

"It was an absolute honour to market such an iconic piece of real estate in Surfers Paradise let alone the Gold Coast. The expansive marketing and advertising campaign was the most successful I have ever run in 15 years and the exposure from the media and all the publications generated a response that was well in excess of what we all of thought was possible."

Agents have reported that a high number of high net worth individuals are now actively hunting for luxury property on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jerad Williams

He said two of the bidders were on the phone and the eventual winner was one of them.

He could not divulge any further details on the bidder for confidentiality reasons but he said "a massive number of high net worth well heeled individuals are actively looking for an iconic apartment on the Gold Coast for investment or holiday residence".

"All the buyers who turned up planned to use it for a luxury holiday home, not for their principal place of residence."

Four storeys of anything a billionaire could want. Picture: Jerad Williams

Mr Stevens confirmed the four-stroey apartment had never been lived in.

"It's brand new, still under warranty."

He added that while a lot of people might think $15.25m was a large number, the property deserved every dollar.

"The property deserves that every day of the week, it is seriously one of the most spectacular properties I have seen. The sheer response from buyers keen to own it, and the type of depth and net worth of these clients shows people know it was special."

He said the sale was fantastic for the Gold Coast which was coming into its own during Covid-19 lockdowns.

"When you're comparing it with Sydney and Melbourne this is a steal but again that's what's fuelling this market. The unfortunate circumstances of Covid-19 is forcing people to reassess their lifestyle and it has allowed the Gold Coast to shine better and brighter than ever before." "Melbourne's unfortunately gone into lockdown again, and the phone goes through the roof every time there's a lockdown."

No expense was spared during the build. Picture: Jerad Williams

The refurbished Soul penthouse in Surfers Paradise has set a Queensland record. Picture: Jerad Williams