Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Adalaida, 7, and Amelia Luyenze, 4. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Adalaida, 7, and Amelia Luyenze, 4. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Four sleeps ‘til dazzling lightshow opens

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
7th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE of Ipswich’s most colourful Christmas events is returning for 2020, with only a few sleeps left before opening night.

Christmas Wonderland will transform the Nerima Gardens at Queens Park from Friday, boasting a dazzling walk-through display of glittering lights and colour.

Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Guests will be able to visit the gardens across 12 nights from 7pm, until December 22.

Last year, the event drew more than 27,000 spectators and was free to enter.

With limited space available due to COVID restrictions, Ipswich City Council has introduced tickets.

READ MORE: Places limited for Christmas Wonderland lights display

The money raised through ticketing will support the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, the Message of the Cross Indigenous Corporation, Queensland Youth and Families Support Services, Roderick Street Community Kindergarten, Rosewood Community Centre and Young Veterans Ipswich.

Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson

In another post-pandemic change, food vendors will not be offering their snacks at this year’s event.

In preparation for the event, Merle Finnimore Ave will close from Wednesday, 5am until 4pm on Wednesday, December 23.

Tickets are on sale now for $5 per person, $15 for a family of four or $20 for a family of $5.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

christmas wonderland nerima gardens
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Olympics bid rebooted with high-level talks

        Premium Content Olympics bid rebooted with high-level talks

        News Queensland’s proposed bid to host the 2032 Olympics is back on track, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to hold talks with AOC boss John Coates today.

        ‘Pumped’ Jack's ideal traits for T20 furnace

        Premium Content ‘Pumped’ Jack's ideal traits for T20 furnace

        Cricket Like another Laidley all-rounder Andy Bichel, Wood eager to embrace higher level...

        Christmas comes early with retail rush

        Premium Content Christmas comes early with retail rush

        Business Ipswich retailers say they’ve seen a change in the way people shop in the lead up...

        • 7th Dec 2020 10:30 AM
        Protesters cause mayhem with brazen truck stunt

        Premium Content Protesters cause mayhem with brazen truck stunt

        Environment Extinction Rebellion protest causes major delays in Brisbane CBD