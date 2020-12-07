Four sleeps ‘til dazzling lightshow opens

Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Adalaida, 7, and Amelia Luyenze, 4. Picture: Cordell Richardson

ONE of Ipswich’s most colourful Christmas events is returning for 2020, with only a few sleeps left before opening night.

Christmas Wonderland will transform the Nerima Gardens at Queens Park from Friday, boasting a dazzling walk-through display of glittering lights and colour.

Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Guests will be able to visit the gardens across 12 nights from 7pm, until December 22.

Last year, the event drew more than 27,000 spectators and was free to enter.

With limited space available due to COVID restrictions, Ipswich City Council has introduced tickets.

The money raised through ticketing will support the Ipswich Hospital Foundation, the Message of the Cross Indigenous Corporation, Queensland Youth and Families Support Services, Roderick Street Community Kindergarten, Rosewood Community Centre and Young Veterans Ipswich.

Christmas Wonderland in Nerima Gardens at Queens Park. Picture: Cordell Richardson

In another post-pandemic change, food vendors will not be offering their snacks at this year’s event.

In preparation for the event, Merle Finnimore Ave will close from Wednesday, 5am until 4pm on Wednesday, December 23.

Tickets are on sale now for $5 per person, $15 for a family of four or $20 for a family of $5.

