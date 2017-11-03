'Four to six lanes': Work begins on motorway upgrade

The upgrade will be between Granard Rd, Rocklea, and the Oxley Rd roundabout, Oxley.

CONCRETE barriers and workers have been spotted along the Ipswich Motorway this week, as work on the $400 million infrastructure program gets underway.

The upgrade which will support 470 jobs during construction, means motorists travelling between Brisbane and Ipswich will experience less congestion and safer travel between Granard Rd, Rocklea, and the Oxley Rd roundabout, Oxley.

Federal Minister for Urban Infrastructure Paul Fletcher said the Australian Government's $200 million contribution to the project would create jobs while improving travel times for motorists.

"Upgrading this section of the motorway from four to six lanes will improve safety and travel times for over 85,000 motorists who use this stretch of the motorway each and every day," Mr Fletcher said.

The first major step in the construction phase will be the closing of the Donaldson Rd exit ramp for construction of the new service road connection over the Oxley Creek floodplain on the northern side of the motorway.

This closure is part of the permanent upgrade works that will reduce the number of entry and exit points on the motorway, improving safety and ease of operation.

The construction project was awarded to the Queensland-based Bielby Hull Albem Joint Venture. Construction is expected to be completed by late 2020.