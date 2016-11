FOUR people have been taken to hospital after a four-wheel drive flipped over on the Warrego Hwy.

Police, fire crews and paramedics rushed to the scene at Helidon around 4.30am, where the vehicle flipped over.

Four of the six passengers of the car were taken to the Toowoomba Base Hospital with minor injuries.

The scene was declared safe by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at 4.45am.