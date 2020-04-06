Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Four Qantas mercy flight crew test positive for coronavirus

by Matthew Benns, Editor-at-large
6th Apr 2020 7:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Four Qantas flight crew and a stood-down engineer on a mercy flight from Chile last month have tested positive for coronavirus.

But, unlike passengers on the flight, they did not have to go into isolation for 14 days when they landed back in Australia because of a Federal Department of Health exemption for flight crew.

Qantas confirmed the four members of the flight crew from Santiago, which landed in Sydney on Saturday March 29, were among the 18 crew members it confirmed had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Federal Department of Health exempted flight crew from the 14-day isolation rule upon returning from overseas. Picture: AAP
The Federal Department of Health exempted flight crew from the 14-day isolation rule upon returning from overseas. Picture: AAP

Australian Licensed Aircraft Engineers Association federal secretary Steve Purvinas said the exemption for aircrew "allows them to circulate with the general population" and should be stopped.

"We are seeing clusters on aircraft among flight crew who are contracting the virus at eight times the rate of the general population," he said.

Mr Purvinas said a Qantas engineer based in Chile was stood down and flown back on the repatriation flight where he also contracted the virus.

The airline's medical director Dr Ian Hosegood said Qantas had not broken any rules by allowing the staff to go home and not go into isolation.

"We are complying with all of the requirements issued by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee while also maintaining crucial air links to help get Australians home," he said.

Qantas has confirmed it has 50 staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus including eight pilots, 18 flight attendants and 14 baggage handlers.

More Stories

Show More
air travel chile coronavirus covid-19 editors picks pandemic qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miracle cop returns to work after near-death experience

        premium_icon Miracle cop returns to work after near-death experience

        News The inspirational officer who almost died when he was hit by a stolen vehicle returned to police work today - only 18 months after being in an induced coma.

        CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        premium_icon CASE UPDATE: No new cases for West Moreton

        News No additional cases have been confirmed for the West Moreton region today.

        CORONAVIRUS: Hospital increases capacity of ED

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Hospital increases capacity of ED

        Health The health service is seeing a high number of presentations.

        Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

        premium_icon Lifeline for new pet owners during stay home call

        News Puppy classes transition to online during health crisis